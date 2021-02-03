Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,314 shares of company stock worth $3,163,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

