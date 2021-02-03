Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

