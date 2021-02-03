Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,800 over the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

