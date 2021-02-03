Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

