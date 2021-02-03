Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,803.56

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $62,803.56 and $39,832.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,045.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.15 or 0.04381555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00416210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.61 or 0.01197476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00495109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00410448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00257874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,185 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,202 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

