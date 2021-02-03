Velas Price Hits $0.0420 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $88.37 million and $1.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

