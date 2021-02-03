Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $11.98

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $14.69. Vaxart shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 7,737 shares trading hands.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 278.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

