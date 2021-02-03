Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

