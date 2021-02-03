Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Update

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 10,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

