Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Update

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 10,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.98.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.