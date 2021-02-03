Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

