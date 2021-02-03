Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 244,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

