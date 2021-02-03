Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 794,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.