Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

