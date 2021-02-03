Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 44,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

