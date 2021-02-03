Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

