VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 11,246,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,573,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

