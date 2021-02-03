VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,929,824. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

