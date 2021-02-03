VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

