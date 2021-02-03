Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 1,080,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,592. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.