Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.09

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.09 and traded as high as $222.00. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 167,645 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s payout ratio is currently -14.62%.

In related news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

