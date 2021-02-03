Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Trading Up 5.1%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.11 and last traded at $205.10. Approximately 173,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 166,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

