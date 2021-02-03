Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $32.61.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.