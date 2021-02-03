Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

