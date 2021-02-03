Valley National Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.47 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

