Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $15.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Vale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vale by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

