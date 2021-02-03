V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.23 or 0.00888951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048517 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.92 or 0.04679142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019734 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

