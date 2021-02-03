Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 5,560,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,629,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uxin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

