Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 11.8% Higher

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.23. 8,082,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,678,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The firm has a market cap of $337.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
