Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 11.8% Higher

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.23. 8,082,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,678,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market cap of $337.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uxin by 31.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uxin by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

