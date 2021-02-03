Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Utz Brands stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

