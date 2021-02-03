Utrust Trading 26.3% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $138.06 million and $9.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.00846896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.96 or 0.04843306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

