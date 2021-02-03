USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $14.68 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00139375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00243913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039056 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,658,764 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

