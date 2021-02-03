USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $385,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.