USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,663 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.