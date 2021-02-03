USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 2,393 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 576,758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.57 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

