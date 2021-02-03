USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $97,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

