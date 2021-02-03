USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $150,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BRKS opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.
BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.
In other news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
