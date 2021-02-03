USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $150,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In other news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

