USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $334,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

