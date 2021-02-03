USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $310,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.