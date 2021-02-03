USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 2,004 Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.