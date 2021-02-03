US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $20,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 196,966 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

