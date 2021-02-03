US Capital Advisors Lowers TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) to Hold

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC PipeLines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Shares of TC PipeLines stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.