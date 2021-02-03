US Capital Advisors Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

