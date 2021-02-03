US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.69 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

