Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 13%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares rose 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.25. Approximately 809,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,550,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

