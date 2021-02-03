Upfiring Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $90,373.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00101028 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003050 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00019039 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.