Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,484,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 153,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 2,321,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

