Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UVSP. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $682.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

