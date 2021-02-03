University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Up 3.7%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.