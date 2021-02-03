Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 537.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

