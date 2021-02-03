Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

