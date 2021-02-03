Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $106.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $101.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $394.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $546.64 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $575.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.35. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.